Rivelin Valley crash: Two in hospital after serious crash near Sheffield beauty spot
Emergency services were sent to the the incident, near the junction of Rivelin Valley Road and Rails Road, this morning.
The location is close to the popular Rivelin Valley Trail, a popular destination with walkers seeking to enjoy some of Sheffield’s beautiful countryside.
Yorkshire Ambulance Service told The Star they sent ‘a number of ambulance resources’ to the scene, after the collision was reported to them.
It is understood South Yorkshire Police were also sent to the scene, and that a road was closed while crews were at the scene.
An ambulance service spokesman said: “We received an emergency call at 10.03am today (21 July) to report a road traffic incident on Rails Road in Sheffield.”
“A number of ambulance resources were dispatched to the scene, including two ambulances and a team leader, and two patients were conveyed to Northern General Hospital.”
South Yorkshire Police have been approached for more information on the incident.
