Police officer hospitalised after dog attack in Barnsley involving Staffordshire Bull Terrier
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
South Yorkshire Police has today (Friday, May 2, 2025) shared details of the incident, during which a Staffordshire Bull Terrier swung off the arm of a response officer.
The dog’s owner, Paul Asquith, aged 40, of North Street, Darfield, appeared before Barnsley magistrates on April 30 to be sentenced over the attack.
A force spokesperson said: “On 8 August 2024, at 12.40pm two officers attended a property to carry out enquiries. As the officers have approached the house, they have spotted the dog in a garden.
“As they have knocked on the door, the dog has forced the garden fence and lunged at one of the officers, grabbing his arm and suspending from it, causing puncture wounds requiring hospital treatment. As the dog remained loose, both officers had to take cover in the police vehicle.”
Leading the work on dangerous dogs in South Yorkshire, Chief Inspector Emma Cheney added: “No officer should come to work and face any type of harm or injury, and that includes from animals.
“Asquith failed to ensure that the garden fence was secure for his animal, simple things can increase everyone’s safety.
“This was an officer, on duty, who was quick enough to take action and not face life long lasting injuries, but this could have been a different outcome if the dog had bitten a child or vulnerable person.
“Irresponsible ownership will not be tolerated in South Yorkshire.”
The dog’s owner was ordered to pay £2,000 to South Yorkshire Police, £85 to the Crown Prosecution Service and a surcharge of £538.
A contingent destruction order was also granted for the dog, meaning if Asquith fails to adhere to the conditions placed on him and his animal, it will be destroyed.
The dog must be kept on a lead when in public, must wear a muzzle when in public and must be insured for third party liability. It also must not be walked by anyone under the age of 16.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.