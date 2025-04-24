Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A ‘pocket bully’ dog escaped from its owner’s home and mauled an elderly woman’s shih-tzu to death in Rotherham.

South Yorkshire Police says it received 26 reports of dogs causing harm or fear over the Easter weekend, including one case of another dog being mauled to death in Kilnhurst.

A loose pocket bully dog mauled an elderly woman's shih-tzu to death on Albany Road in Kilnhurst, Rotherham, on April 21, 2025. | Google Maps

On April 21, officers were called to Albany Road at 7.05am following reports that a shih-tzu was being attacked by a pocket bully.

They found the owner of the shih-tzu, an elderly woman, visibly distressed and in shock.

Officers then located the attacking dog within a nearby property and seized it. The pocket bully has been disclaimed to police and remains in kennels while enquiries continue.

Chief inspector: “It’s only a matter of time before we could be facing another fatality”

In a statement today (April 24), Chief Inspector Emma Cheney said dangerous dogs are “taking resources away from frontline policing” and receive on average five reports a day.

Chf Insp Cheney said: “This was another case of dogs escaping their home, something that can easily be avoided with responsible measures in place.

“The owner of the shih-tzu, an elderly woman, could have been seriously injured during this ordeal. Thankfully, she was not but is now grieving the loss of her dog and companion.

“Every day, we receive on average five reports of dogs acting dangerously across South Yorkshire, pulling officers, vehicles and money away from other areas of policing.

“We are continuing to see people seriously injured nationally and we are doing all we can to ensure we reduce the risk of that happening in South Yorkshire, but if owners don’t change, the reality is, it’s only a matter of time before we could be facing another fatality caused by a dog and an irresponsible owner.

“This behaviour will not be tolerated, and we will take action. You will be held responsible and you will be put in front of a court for your animal’s behaviour.”

South Yorkshire Police ask dog owners to read about training and behaviour on the website of animal charity Blue Cross: https://www.bluecross.org.uk/advice/dog