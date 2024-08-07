Occupation Lane crash Hackenthorpe: Person taken to hospital after Sheffield crash

David Kessen
By David Kessen

Senior reporter

Published 7th Aug 2024, 12:34 BST

A person was rushed to hospital last night after a dramatic crash which left a Sheffield street closed while emergency services dealt with the incident.

It is understood South Yorkshire Police were on the scene after the crash last night, along with paramedics from the Yorkshire Ambulance Service.

Ambulance service officials confirmed they transported someone to hospital after the collision, which happened on Occupation Lane, which runs between Hackenthorpe and Frecheville, shortly after 8pm.

Residents described the road as blocked off following the collision.

Occupation Lane, from the junction with Birley Moor Road. Picture: GoogleOccupation Lane, from the junction with Birley Moor Road. Picture: Google
Occupation Lane, from the junction with Birley Moor Road. Picture: Google | Google

The Yorkshire Ambulance Service said in a statement: “We were called to a road traffic collision at 20.10 last night (Tuesday August 6) on Occupation Lane, Hackenthorpe, Sheffield.

“One ambulance responded to the incident and one patient was conveyed to Northern General Hospital.”

Details of the person’s injuries are not known.

South Yorkshire Police have been approached for information on the incident.

South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said they were sent to a collision on Birley Moor Road, which has a junction with Occupation Lane.

A crew from Birley Fire Station attended.

They said it involved two cars and had happened just before 8pm.

They added: “Everyone was already out of the vehicles before firefighters arrived. The crew left the scene at 8.40pm.”

