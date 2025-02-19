Morrison Road fire Darfield: 'Avoid the area warning' as house ablaze in Barnsley

David Kessen
By David Kessen

Senior reporter

Published 19th Feb 2025, 10:45 BST

Firefighters have warned the public to ‘avoid the area’, after a house caught fire on a South Yorkshire street this morning.

The warning has been issued by South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service this morning.

They have also warned people near the fire to keep doors and windows closed.

They said in a statement: “Five fire engines and one turntable ladder are in attendance at a house fire on Morrison Road, Darfield, Barnsley.

“Avoid the area if you can and keep windows and doors closed if you live nearby.”

