Missing Oliver, Dronfield: Worried police launch search for man with scooter, last seen near Sheffield

David Kessen
By David Kessen

Senior reporter

Published 12th Oct 2024
Worried loved ones have launched a search, amid concerns for a man last seen riding a scooter, who has been missing for days.

Derbyshire Police have launched an appeal this afternoon, amid concerns for the 32-year-old, who they have named only as Oliver.

Officers have issued a picture of Oliver, from Dronfield, near Sheffield, as they step up the search for the man who was last seen on Tuesday.

Police have launched a search for missing man Oliver, aged 32, las seen in Dronfield, near SheffieldPolice have launched a search for missing man Oliver, aged 32, las seen in Dronfield, near Sheffield
Olver’s worried mother has also put out and appeal for Oliver across social media.

Police said in a statement: “We are concerned for the safety of missing Dronfield man Oliver.

“The 32-year-old was last seen in the Stubley Close area of Dronfield at around 5pm on Tuesday October 8.

A scooter like the one Oliver was riding. Picture: Derbyshire PoliceA scooter like the one Oliver was riding. Picture: Derbyshire Police
“Oliver, who is 6ft 1ins tall, with shoulder length brown hair and lots of tattoos on his arms, was last seen wearing a pair of black jogging bottoms, a black sweatshirt with brown squares, light blue Crocs and a black across body bag.

“He is also believed to be riding a black scooter similar to that pictured.

Anyone who has seen Oliver is asked to contact the force using any of the below methods, including the reference number 378-111024:

If you can help find Oliver, contact Derbyshire Constabulary on their webside, https://orlo.uk/0PC2R

You can also get in touch on Facebook , by sending a private message to the Derbyshire Constabulary Facebook page

The can also send a direct message on X, previously known as Twitter, to the police contact centre via @DerPolContact

Alternatively phone the police non-emergency number on 101. Derbyshire Police are running the search.

