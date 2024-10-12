Missing Oliver, Dronfield: Worried police launch search for man with scooter, last seen near Sheffield
Derbyshire Police have launched an appeal this afternoon, amid concerns for the 32-year-old, who they have named only as Oliver.
Officers have issued a picture of Oliver, from Dronfield, near Sheffield, as they step up the search for the man who was last seen on Tuesday.
Olver’s worried mother has also put out and appeal for Oliver across social media.
Police said in a statement: “We are concerned for the safety of missing Dronfield man Oliver.
“The 32-year-old was last seen in the Stubley Close area of Dronfield at around 5pm on Tuesday October 8.
“Oliver, who is 6ft 1ins tall, with shoulder length brown hair and lots of tattoos on his arms, was last seen wearing a pair of black jogging bottoms, a black sweatshirt with brown squares, light blue Crocs and a black across body bag.
“He is also believed to be riding a black scooter similar to that pictured.
Anyone who has seen Oliver is asked to contact the force using any of the below methods, including the reference number 378-111024:
If you can help find Oliver, contact Derbyshire Constabulary on their webside, https://orlo.uk/0PC2R
You can also get in touch on Facebook , by sending a private message to the Derbyshire Constabulary Facebook page
The can also send a direct message on X, previously known as Twitter, to the police contact centre via @DerPolContact
Alternatively phone the police non-emergency number on 101. Derbyshire Police are running the search.
