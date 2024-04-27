They are the peaceful havens in Sheffield where you’re neighbours are not likely to be throwing fireworks at 3am.

When it comes to anti-social behaviour, there are some parts of Sheffield that see more complaints than others, and we have looked at the figures to find out the places with the fewest complaints of the problem.

There are a number of crimes associated with anti-social behaviour (ASB), including those relating to fireworks, neighbours, alcohol, nuisance motorbikes or quad bikes or youth-related offences.

And the latest South Yorkshire Police data has been used by Sheffield Local Insight to indicate the number of reports of anti-social behaviour per person in each Sheffield neighbourhood over a 12 month period.

Now we have used the figures from March 2023 to February 2024 to uncover the most peaceful neighbourhoods - or those which saw the fewest complaints of anti-social behaviour.

These are the Sheffield neighbourhoods with the fewest recorded ASB crimes, listed in descending order so that the most peaceful place is listed last. All images are for illustrative purposes and do not represent a specific incident or location.

In each case, the number given is the number of reports of anti-social behaviour per 1,000 residents in the neighbourhood.

27. Intake saw 19.6 incidents of antisocial behaviour per 1,000 residents reported between March 2023 and February 2024.

26. Grenoside & Ecclesfield North saw 19 incidents of antisocial behaviour per 1,000 residents reported between March 2023 and February 2024.