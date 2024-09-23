Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A 13-year-old boy went missing from Sheffield last night and hasn’t been seen since.

Omar, 13, was reported missing from the London Road area of Sheffield at 10.43pm last night (September 21).

He is described as an Asian boy, of a short build, and was last seen wearing black shorts and a black t-shirt.

Omar is known to frequent the Firth Park and Sharrow areas of Sheffield.

Officers from South Yorkshire Police are becoming increasingly concerned for Omar's welfare and want to speak to anybody who has seen him.

Have you seen Omar? Do you know where he might be?

If you can help, you can pass information to police by calling 101 or reporting it online, quoting incident number 1051 of September 21, 2024, when you get in touch with us.