Missing boy Sheffield: Have you seen Omar? Boy, 13, disappears from London Road area

Alastair Ulke
By Alastair Ulke

Senior Reporter

Published 23rd Sep 2024, 07:48 BST
A 13-year-old boy went missing from Sheffield last night and hasn’t been seen since.

Omar, 13, was reported missing from the London Road area of Sheffield at 10.43pm last night (September 21).

Omar, 13, went missing from the London Road area of Sheffield last night (10.43, September 21) and hasn't been seen since. | SYP

He is described as an Asian boy, of a short build, and was last seen wearing black shorts and a black t-shirt.

Omar is known to frequent the Firth Park and Sharrow areas of Sheffield.

Officers from South Yorkshire Police are becoming increasingly concerned for Omar's welfare and want to speak to anybody who has seen him.

Have you seen Omar? Do you know where he might be?

If you can help, you can pass information to police by calling 101 or reporting it online, quoting incident number 1051 of September 21, 2024, when you get in touch with us.

