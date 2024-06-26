Mansfield Road crash: First pictures from scene after motorbike and car collide on Sheffield road

Harry Harrison
By Harry Harrison
Published 26th Jun 2024, 15:23 BST
Updated 26th Jun 2024, 15:55 BST
Police have erected a privacy screen at the scene of a serious crash involving a car and a motorbike in Sheffield.

Emergency services have shut Mansfield Road at the junction with Hollybank Road and Hollinsend Road following the collision at around 1pm.

Mansfield Road has been closed by South Yorkshire Police following a serious collision today. | National World

Pictures from the scene show how officers have cordoned off the busy street this afternoon (June 26).

A privacy screen has been raised close to the driver’s side of the car.

The car involved appears to be a dark coloured Ford.

South Yorkshire Police have requested locals avoid the area as the closure is expected to be in place “for some time”.

A witness told The Star they saw three ambulances heading to the scene in a matter of minutes of the incident.

The Star has contacted South Yorkshire Police and the Yorkshire Ambulance Service for more information.

