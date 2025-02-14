Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A man is fighting for his life after a serious collision at a major Sheffield road junction this morning.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Emergency services were sent to Manor Top just before 9am today, after the incident, with South Yorkshire Police and the Yorkshire Ambulance Service both seen on the site.

The junction, close to where City Road, Prince of Wales, Ridgeway Road and Mansfield Road all meet, was partially closed while emergency teams worked there.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Police at the scene of a crash at Manor Top | Submit

Now police have confirmed that the incident involved both a man on an electric scooter, and a car, and that a man was now in a Sheffield hospital with life threatening injuries following the collision.

South Yorkshire Police has told The Star: “At 8.53am today (Friday 14 February) we were informed by the ambulance service to reports of a road traffic collision on Prince of Wales Road, in Sheffield.

“It is reported that a black Vauxhall Corsa and an electric scooter were involved in a collision.

“The rider of the electric scooter, a 37-year-old man, has been transported to hospital with injuries that are potentially life-threatening.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They also said that their investigation into the incident is ongoing.

The ambulance service was also on the scene, sending two vehicles in response to the crash.

The ambulance service told The Star: “We received an emergency call at 8.48am this morning (Friday, February 14) to report a road traffic collision on Prince of Wales Road in Sheffield.

“An ambulance and a rapid response vehicle were dispatched to the scene and one patient was conveyed to Northern General Hospital.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

According to the AA, the road is still partially blocked as a result of the incident, with queueing traffic.

They said in a traffic update: “Partially blocked and queueing traffic due to crash on A6102 Ridgeway Road Southbound at A6135 City Road (Manor Top).”

🗞️ Get Sheffield’s biggest stories as they unfold - sign up for our breaking newsletter and keep up to date on everything happening across the city and throughout South Yorkshire.

Click here to sign up 👇