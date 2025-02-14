Manor Top collision Sheffield: Man fighting for life after scooter incident on Prince of Wales Road
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Emergency services were sent to Manor Top just before 9am today, after the incident, with South Yorkshire Police and the Yorkshire Ambulance Service both seen on the site.
The junction, close to where City Road, Prince of Wales, Ridgeway Road and Mansfield Road all meet, was partially closed while emergency teams worked there.
Now police have confirmed that the incident involved both a man on an electric scooter, and a car, and that a man was now in a Sheffield hospital with life threatening injuries following the collision.
South Yorkshire Police has told The Star: “At 8.53am today (Friday 14 February) we were informed by the ambulance service to reports of a road traffic collision on Prince of Wales Road, in Sheffield.
“It is reported that a black Vauxhall Corsa and an electric scooter were involved in a collision.
“The rider of the electric scooter, a 37-year-old man, has been transported to hospital with injuries that are potentially life-threatening.”
They also said that their investigation into the incident is ongoing.
The ambulance service was also on the scene, sending two vehicles in response to the crash.
The ambulance service told The Star: “We received an emergency call at 8.48am this morning (Friday, February 14) to report a road traffic collision on Prince of Wales Road in Sheffield.
“An ambulance and a rapid response vehicle were dispatched to the scene and one patient was conveyed to Northern General Hospital.”
According to the AA, the road is still partially blocked as a result of the incident, with queueing traffic.
They said in a traffic update: “Partially blocked and queueing traffic due to crash on A6102 Ridgeway Road Southbound at A6135 City Road (Manor Top).”
🗞️ Get Sheffield’s biggest stories as they unfold - sign up for our breaking newsletter and keep up to date on everything happening across the city and throughout South Yorkshire.
Click here to sign up 👇
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.