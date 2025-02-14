Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Emergency services have been sent to the scene after an incident at a major Sheffield road junction this morning.

Several police cars and an ambulance were sent to the incident at Manor Top, at the junction of Ridgeway Road, City Road, and Prince of Wales Road.

The AA is reported traffic jams on Prince of Wales Road and City Road as a result of a collision, with reports of both the Yorkshire Ambulance Service and South Yorkshire Police being on the scene.

They described Ridgeway Road as being partially blocked with queueing traffic due to a crash on A6102 Ridgeway Road Southbound at A6135 City Road.

They added it was first reported at 9.15am.

The emergency services have been approached for more information on the incident.

