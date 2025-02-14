Manor Top crash: Emergency services on scene after incident near City Road, Sheffield
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Several police cars and an ambulance were sent to the incident at Manor Top, at the junction of Ridgeway Road, City Road, and Prince of Wales Road.
The AA is reported traffic jams on Prince of Wales Road and City Road as a result of a collision, with reports of both the Yorkshire Ambulance Service and South Yorkshire Police being on the scene.
They described Ridgeway Road as being partially blocked with queueing traffic due to a crash on A6102 Ridgeway Road Southbound at A6135 City Road.
They added it was first reported at 9.15am.
The emergency services have been approached for more information on the incident.
🗞️Keep up to date on all of the latest breaking news with our free breaking newsletter.
Click here to sign up today
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.