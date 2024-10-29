Man seriously injured in Sheffield horror crash as BMW 'flips over' in collision with car, wall and pole
South Yorkshire Police have reported a white BMW 1 Series was involved in the collision on Montgomery Road in Nether Edge, Sheffield, shortly after 9pm on Monday, October 28, 2024.
It is reported the car hit a parked Volkswagen Amarok, as well as crashing into a garden wall and a telegraph pole. Accounts from residents suggest the car had flipped over during the crash.
A police spokesperson said: “South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue and the ambulance service also attended the scene.
“One man was taken to hospital with serious injuries, however they are not believed to be life-threatening or life-altering.”
The injured man was taken to the hospital by ambulance, where he remains and is being treated.
South Yorkshire Fire & Rescue confirmed crews from the Central station were called out to the crash at 9.10pm, leaving the scene at 11pm.