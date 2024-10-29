A man in Sheffield has been taken to hospital after sustaining serious injuries in a crash.

South Yorkshire Police have reported a white BMW 1 Series was involved in the collision on Montgomery Road in Nether Edge, Sheffield, shortly after 9pm on Monday, October 28, 2024.

It is reported the car hit a parked Volkswagen Amarok, as well as crashing into a garden wall and a telegraph pole. Accounts from residents suggest the car had flipped over during the crash.

A man has been hospitalised after a crash on Montgomery Road in Sheffield. | Google

A police spokesperson said: “South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue and the ambulance service also attended the scene.

“One man was taken to hospital with serious injuries, however they are not believed to be life-threatening or life-altering.”

The injured man was taken to the hospital by ambulance, where he remains and is being treated.

South Yorkshire Fire & Rescue confirmed crews from the Central station were called out to the crash at 9.10pm, leaving the scene at 11pm.