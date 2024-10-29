Police have shared a warning about stressed dogs in the home ahead of ‘firework season’ after a child was mauled by her family’s doberman in Sheffield.

South Yorkshire Police has shared an image of a child’s brutal injuries they suffered - kissing the family dog on the head.

South Yorkshire Police has released an image of a child's injuries after they were mauled by the family doberman at a Sheffield home on October 25. | SYP

The youngster was rushed to hospital for surgery on October 25 after they approached their two-year-old Doberman, which was laid on the sofa.

When the child began to kiss the dog, it immediately reacted and mauled the child’s head.

The dog was seized by officers and has since been signed over to police to be put to sleep.

SYP has shared the story while warning that ‘firework season’ each year can lead to a spike in the number of dog attacks from stressed animals wound up by increased visitors, strange costumes and loud noises.

Last year, between October 28 and November 8, officers received 126 reports of dangerous dogs. Of those reports 34 involved people being seriously injured.

Sergeant Matt Duffy, of the dedicated Dangerous Dogs Team, said: “We are continuing to see children bitten by dogs across South Yorkshire.

“We are working hard to reduce the risk from dangerous dogs to our communities, but we need your help.

“You know your family, you know your dog. As we approach a time of year where things are slightly different, people are in costumes and you may have more visitors to your home, please take action.

“Also, please remember that when a dog has been exposed to stress or anxiety, it may take a few days for the effects to end. It is important you are vigilant and provide your dog with a safe space.”

The force is offering these tips on how to reduce the risk of a dog attack in the home and how to help your pet stay calm during ‘firework season.’

What can I do to help my pet with the sound of fireworks?

- Provide your dog with a quiet and safe place. Leave toys in the area so your dog associates it with feeling calm and safe

- Walk your dog in daylight hours when possible

- Put the radio on and play a mixture of relaxing music and speech. Some radio stations are hosting programmes with relaxing music aimed for dogs during peak firework periods.

- Change your feeding routine so you dog doesn’t require to out for toileting purposes during the peak firework hours.

- Close windows and curtains to muffle the sound of the fireworks

- Consult your vet to discuss medication options

If you are hosting a celebration, follow these top tips below to keep everyone in your home safe:

- Provide your dog with space to move away from the people in your home

- Always supervise your dog and children - pay attention to what is happening so you can intervene at the earliest opportunity

- Encourage gentle stroking and do not allow children to pull, grab or sit on the dog

- Do not allow people unknown to your dog near them if it is eating, sleeping, or with items that belong to him/her, such as toys

- If you see that your dog is becoming worried or agitated, or anyone is becoming frightened, then intervene and provide a safe space for each of them to have some time alone

- For those trick or treating with small children, please remember not every dog is friendly

- If you do not want trick or treaters at your door, consider downloading and using a ‘no trick or treaters poster’ to display in your window.