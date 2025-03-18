A motorcyclist who trgically died in a crash on a South Yorkshire lane has been named.

Kestutis Budrevicius died at the scene after the Black Suzuki GSR motorcycle he was riding was involved in a collision with a black Peugeot 3008 on Packman Road, near West Melton, Rotherham on Sunday March 9.

The 40-year-old’s family are being supported by South Yorkshire Police officers.

A 40-year-old man who died in a fatal collision in Rotherham last weekend has been named as Kestutis Budrevicius. | South Yorkshire Police

Kestutis’ young son has released a statement in tribute to his father.

He said: "My dad was loved by all, no one could tell a better joke than my dad. His humour and love will be greatly missed. He leaves a great legacy behind.”

The driver of the Peugeot, stopped at the scene after the collision and has been assisting officers with their enquiries.

Enquiries are still ongoing and police are urging anyone who may have witnessed the collision, to come forward.

They are keen to hear from anyone who may have seen Kestutis before the collision or anyone with dash cam footage that could help them with their investigation.

You can submit information via the South Yorkshire Police online portal and submit any dashcam footage by logging onto https://unitedkingdom1cpp-portal.digital-policing.co.uk/southyorks/appeal/appeal-for-witnesses-following-fatal-road-traffic-collision-in-rotherham

Anyone with information can also get in touch with police by calling police on 101 and quoting incident number 590 of March 9 2025.

