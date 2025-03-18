Kestutis Budrevicius: Motorcyclist tragically killed in Rotherham crash named as son pay emotional tribute

David Kessen
By David Kessen

Senior reporter

Published 18th Mar 2025, 16:26 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

A motorcyclist who trgically died in a crash on a South Yorkshire lane has been named.

Kestutis Budrevicius died at the scene after the Black Suzuki GSR motorcycle he was riding was involved in a collision with a black Peugeot 3008 on Packman Road, near West Melton, Rotherham on Sunday March 9.

The 40-year-old’s family are being supported by South Yorkshire Police officers.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
A 40-year-old man who died in a fatal collision in Rotherham last weekend has been named as Kestutis Budrevicius.placeholder image
A 40-year-old man who died in a fatal collision in Rotherham last weekend has been named as Kestutis Budrevicius. | South Yorkshire Police

Kestutis’ young son has released a statement in tribute to his father.

He said: "My dad was loved by all, no one could tell a better joke than my dad. His humour and love will be greatly missed. He leaves a great legacy behind.”

The driver of the Peugeot, stopped at the scene after the collision and has been assisting officers with their enquiries.

Enquiries are still ongoing and police are urging anyone who may have witnessed the collision, to come forward.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

They are keen to hear from anyone who may have seen Kestutis before the collision or anyone with dash cam footage that could help them with their investigation.

You can submit information via the South Yorkshire Police online portal and submit any dashcam footage by logging onto https://unitedkingdom1cpp-portal.digital-policing.co.uk/southyorks/appeal/appeal-for-witnesses-following-fatal-road-traffic-collision-in-rotherham

Anyone with information can also get in touch with police by calling police on 101 and quoting incident number 590 of March 9 2025.

Get The Star for less than a fiver with our new value subscription package

✨ Find out all the latest on Sheffield’s biggest stories with The Star's breaking newsletter

Click here to sign up 👇

https://www.thestar.co.uk/newsletter

Related topics:RotherhamSouth Yorkshire PolicePeugeotSheffieldPolice

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1887
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice