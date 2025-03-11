A motorcyclist has tragically died after a collision with a car on a lane in Rotherham.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Emergency services were deployed to Packman Road, Rotherham, on Sunday afternoon, but the 40-year-old man died at the scene, police confirmed this afternoon.

Officers closed the road for several hours while police and paramedics were on the scene, and while investigations into the incident took place.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Packman Road, Rotherham. Photo: Google | Google

South Yorkshire Police said: “On Sunday 9 March at 4.12pm, we were called by the ambulance service to reports of a collision involving a black Suzuki GSR motorcycle and a black Peugeot on Packman Road.

“Emergency services attended the scene but despite the efforts of those involved, the motorcyclist, a 40-year-old man, sadly died at the scene.

“Officers are keen to hear from any witnesses to the collision that they have not yet spoken to, and anyone who may have dashcam footage prior to the collision, to understand the circumstances.”

Police are asking anyone with dashcam footage to share it directly to their online portal by logging into: https://unitedkingdom1cpp-portal.digital-policing.co.uk/southyorks/appeal/appeal-for-witnesses-following-fatal-road-traffic-collision-in-rotherham

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Althernatively, any other information can be passed onto them by reporting it online on the South Yorkshire Police webside, via their live chat, or by calling 101.

However you get in touch, they ask that you quote incident number 590 of March 9, 2025.

🗞️ Get Sheffield’s biggest stories as they unfold - sign up for our breaking newsletter and keep up to date on everything happening across the city and throughout South Yorkshire.

Click here to sign up 👇