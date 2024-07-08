Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A woman has been brought to safety and detained following an incident involving police negotiators in a Sheffield street.

Police cars, paramedics and a fire engine were spotted at the scene of an incident this morning (July 8) centred around a house in Kenworthy Road, Stocksbridge following an incident at around 7.30am.

A woman, 48, has been brought to safety and detained by police negotiators in Kenworthy Road, Stocksbridge, Sheffield, following an incident on July 8. | UGC

Neighbours told The Star how a woman carrying what appeared to be a pole was seen at the property.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Officers were pictured speaking to her from the property’s front garden as she stood at a first storey window.

South Yorkshire Police has now said in a statement that a woman has been brought to safety and detained.

A spokesperson said: "We are at the scene of a report of a concern for safety in Kenworthy Road in Stocksbridge, Sheffield. Officers attended alongside negotiators and a 48-year-old woman has since been brought to safety and detained."