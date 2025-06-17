Keaton: Police concerned for welfare of missing boy, 12, with links to Sheffield

By Sarah Marshall

Crime and court reporter

Published 17th Jun 2025, 12:50 BST
Worried police are asking anyone who sees missing 12-year-old boy Keaton, who has links to Sheffield, to call 999 immediately.

The appeal has been launched by Skelmersdale Police, after Keaton went missing from Wrightington in West Lancashire last night (Monday, June 16, 2025)..

The force says the youngster has links to a number of other areas, including Sheffield.

Anyone who sees missing 12-year-old boy Keaton is asked to dial 999 immediatelyplaceholder image
Anyone who sees missing 12-year-old boy Keaton is asked to dial 999 immediately | SYP

Speaking today (Tuesday, June 17, 2025), a spokesperson said: “Keaton was last seen around 9pm last night (16th June) at the Wigan St Judes Rugby Club, Keats Avenue, Wigan, and we are concerned for his welfare.

“When he was last seen, Keaton was wearing a green and black Nike tracksuit, white shoes and was possibly carrying a pair of rugby/football boots.

“He is 5ft 5, medium build, with brown hair and brown eyes.

“Keaton has links to Wigan, Leigh and Sheffield.

“Immediate sightings of Keaton, please call 999.”

A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson added: “Can you help our colleagues at Lancashire Police find missing boy Keaton? He has links to Sheffield.

Any information as to where Keaton might be or information which can help police get him home safely, please contact 101.

Please quote log 1403 of June 16, 2025 when you get in touch.

