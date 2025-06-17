Barnsley: Armed response called after man climbs building and shoots at police with nail gun
Police were first called to reports of a road traffic collision on Carlton Road in Barnsley at 10.42pm yesterday (June 16).
Is is reported that a white Ford Transit van was being driven dangerously and was involved in a collision with street furniture and then a petrol station.
After this, it is alleged that the driver climbed onto the roof of a building and shot at officers using a nail gun.
It did not resulted in any injuries.
An armed response unit alongside ambulances rushed to the scene and the driver was taken to hospital with minor injuries.
He has also been arrested on a number of charges including driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs.
A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “Armed response vehicles and the ambulance service attended, and the 38-year-old man was taken to hospital with minor injuries.
“He has also been arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of drink or drugs, possession of an offensive weapon, affray, two counts of criminal damage, and two counts of assault on an emergency worker.”