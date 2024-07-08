City Road Sheffield fire: Video shows firefighters at scene of blaze at old Manor Social Club
This video shows firefighters at the scene of a blaze at an old Sheffield social club today.
South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue said it had been called to the old Manor Social Club on City Road, Sheffield, today, Monday, July 8, at around 5.45pm.
It said that three fire engines had been sent and they remained at the scene at around 6.45pm.
The extent of the fire is not known at this stage.
Jamie Bolsover shared this short video clip showing firefighters at the scene.
