This video shows firefighters at the scene of a blaze at an old Sheffield social club today.

South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue said it had been called to the old Manor Social Club on City Road, Sheffield, today, Monday, July 8, at around 5.45pm.

Firefighters outside the old Manor Social Club building on City Road, Sheffield. Photo: Jamie Bolsover | Jamie Bolsover

It said that three fire engines had been sent and they remained at the scene at around 6.45pm.

The extent of the fire is not known at this stage.