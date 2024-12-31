'Avoid the area' say emergency services after busy Rotherham road closed in both directions

Harry Harrison
By Harry Harrison

Digital Journalist

Published 31st Dec 2024
Police in Rotherham have closed a busy road into Bolton-upon-Dearne after a collision.

In a brief statement released on social media this morning, South Yorkshire Police wrote: “Dearne Road in Rotherham is currently closed in both directions near the junction with Mill View following a reported collision.

“Please avoid the area if you can and find alternative routes of travel. Thank you.”

A spokesperson for the force told The Star a 74-year-old man had sustained life-threatening injuries as a result of the collision.

Dearne Road is the main road connecting Bolton-upon-Dearne with Manvers Way and Manvers Roundabout.

The area is one of the northernmost point of Rotherham’s jurisdiction, close to other townships in the Barnsley and Doncaster areas.

South Yorkshire Police have been approached for more information on the incident.

Related topics:Emergency servicesRotherhamSouth Yorkshire PoliceDoncaster

