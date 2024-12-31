Elderly man, 74, suffers 'life-threatening injuries' after collision with car in Rotherham
A spokesperson for South Yorkshire Police has said the ambulance service called officers to the scene of the collision at 6.25am today (December 31, 2024).
The spokesperson added: “It is reported that a black Vauxhall Mokka was involved in a collision with a pedestrian.
“The pedestrian, a 74-year-old man, was taken to hospital with injuries that are believed to be life-threatening.
“The driver remained at the scene. Dearne Road remains closed in both directions near the junction with Mill View.”
In a brief statement on social media earlier in the morning, the force asked motorists to “avoid the area” as officers investigated the crash.
Dearne Road is the main road connecting Bolton-upon-Dearne with Manvers Way and Manvers Roundabout.
