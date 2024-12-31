Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A 74-year-old man is in hospital after suffering life-threatening injuries in a collision which has closed a busy Rotherham road in both directions.

A spokesperson for South Yorkshire Police has said the ambulance service called officers to the scene of the collision at 6.25am today (December 31, 2024).

The spokesperson added: “It is reported that a black Vauxhall Mokka was involved in a collision with a pedestrian.

An elderly man, aged 74, has suffered life-threatening injuries in a crash in Rotherham this morning. | Google

“The pedestrian, a 74-year-old man, was taken to hospital with injuries that are believed to be life-threatening.

“The driver remained at the scene. Dearne Road remains closed in both directions near the junction with Mill View.”

In a brief statement on social media earlier in the morning, the force asked motorists to “avoid the area” as officers investigated the crash.

Dearne Road is the main road connecting Bolton-upon-Dearne with Manvers Way and Manvers Roundabout.

The area is one of the northernmost point of Rotherham’s jurisdiction, close to other townships in the Barnsley and Doncaster areas.