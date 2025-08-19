A teenager was taken to hospital with ‘serious injuries’ after his car was involved in a head-on collision with a bus.

Police were first called to reports of the crash on Doncaster Road in Barnsley at 1.20pm on Saturday, August 16.

The collision involved a red Ford Fiesta and single decker Stagecoach bus. It is reported that the vehicles had been travelling in opposite directions when the collision occurred.

Paramedics and firefighters were also deployed to the scene, with three fire engines attending.

The driver of the Fiesta, an 18-year-old man, had to be removed from his vehicle by firefighters using cutting gear.

He was rushed to hospital with serious injuries, but they are not thought to be life-threatening.

Police have now launched an investigation as they aim to track down anyone with information about the incident.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “We are appealing for information, witnesses and dash cam footage following a road traffic collision in the Ardsley area of Barnsley.

“An investigation is ongoing and we would now like to speak to anyone who witnessed the collision or has relevant dash cam footage. We are particularly keen to hear from anyone who saw the vehicles being driven in the lead up to the collision. “

Anyone with information should call 101, quoting incident number 444 of August 16, 2025.

Video footage can be submitted directly to the investigation team by following this link: https://unitedkingdom1cpp-portal.digital-policing.co.uk/southyorks/appeal/appeal-for-information-following-barnsley-collision.