A man had to be cut free from the wreckage of his car after a crash involving a bus.

Firefighters were called to the scene of a collision on Doncaster Road, in the Darfield are of Barnsley, at around 1.30pm on Saturday August 16.

The incident involved both a car and a bus.

Doncaster Road was shut for a number of hours as emergency services responded to the incident.

Three fire crews attended, and used cutting gear to free one man from a car.

A South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue spokesperson said: “Three fire engines attended a road traffic collision involving a bus and a car on Doncaster Road, Darfield, Barnsley, after a call was received at 1.34pm.

“One man was extricated from the car by crews using cutting gear and left in the hands of paramedics. Firefighters left the scene shortly after 2.42pm.”

The man was rushed to Northern General Hospital by ambulance.

A spokesperson for Yorkshire Ambulance added: “We received an emergency call at 1.23pm on Saturday to report a collision on Doncaster Road, Darfield, Barnsley.

“Two ambulances, a rapid response vehicle and a team leader were dispatched to the scene and one patient was conveyed to Northern General Hospital.“

South Yorkshire Police have been contacted for more details.

More to follow.