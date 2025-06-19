A woman had to be cut out of a car after suffering serious injuries in a crash which shut a road near a popular Sheffield beauty spot.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Emergency services were sent to the scene yesterday (June 18) afternoon, after the collision near Dam Flask Reservoir, Sheffield, which closed a road for nearly six hours.

Briers House Lane was closed for several hours . Photo: Google | Google

South Yorkshire Police are investigating the curcumstances surrounding the collision on Briers House Lane, which they say involved two vehicles and had left a woman with ‘potentially life-changing’ injuries. The road runs between the reservoir and the village of Dungworth.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service and the Yorkshire Ambulance Service were also on the scene, with fire crews freeing the injured woman from the wreckage of the car.

Police told The Star: “We were called at 3.57pm yesterday (June 18) to reports of a two-vehicle collision on Briers House Lane in Sheffield.

“A woman was extracted from one of the vehicles by the fire service before being taken to hospital with a potentially life-changing injury.

“The road was temporarily closed to allow for the recovery of both vehicles involved but was reopened around 9.50pm last night.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue service said in a statement: “Three fire crews from Rivelin, Elm Lane and Central stations were called to a two vehicle RTC at 4:01pm (18.06.25) on Briers House Lane, Sheffield.

“One casualty was trapped in a vehicle. Firefighters extricated the woman who was then transported to hospital.

“Crews left the scene at 5:26pm.”

Yorkshire Ambulance Service said they were called out at 3.56pm, and one patient was taken by ambulance to the Northern General Hospital.

Police are asking anyone with information about the crash to contact them on 101, quoting incident number 717 of June 18, 2025.