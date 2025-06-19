A woman has died of rabies after being scratched by a dog in Morocco, despite specialist treatment by doctors in Sheffield.

Yvonne Ford, aged 59, from Barnsley, is said by her family to have had light contact with the stray dog while on holiday in February.

Mrs Ford was diagnosed at Barnsley Hospital after returning to the UK, the hospital trust confirmed, and was later transferred to the Royal Hallamshire Hospital in Sheffield.

Doctors at the Hallamshire have stressed there is no risk to other staff, patients or visitors.

The family of Yvonne Ford, pictured have warned of the dangers of rabies | Submitted

Mrs Ford’s devastated family issued a statement on social media after the tragic loss, describing how she only became ill two weeks before her death, and stating that she had died of rabies.

Her daughter Robyn Thomson: “Our family is still processing this unimaginable loss, but we are choosing to speak up in the hope of preventing this from happening to others.

“She was scratched very slightly by a puppy in Morocco in February. At the time, she did not think any harm would come of it and didn’t think much of it.

“Two weeks ago she became ill, starting with a headache and resulted in her losing her ability to walk, talk, sleep, swallow. Resulting in her passing.

“We never thought something like this could happen to someone we love. Please take animal bites seriously, vaccinate your pets, and educate those around you.”

They warned:

• Rabies is always fatal once symptoms appear.

• It is preventable through prompt medical care after exposure.

• Even a minor scratch or bite from an infected animal—wild or domestic—can transmit the virus.

• If you are ever bitten or scratched, seek medical attention immediately. Post-exposure prophylaxis vacines can save your life.

The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) said there was no risk to the wider public due to no documented evidence of rabies passing between people.

She died on 11 June, with an inquest into her death opened in Sheffield earlier.

Close contacts of Mrs Ford and health workers were being assessed and offered vaccinations as a precaution, the UKHSA added.

Jane McNicholas, Chief Medical Officer, Sheffield Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust said: “We can confirm that we provided specialist care, following transfer from Barnsley Hospital to the Royal Hallamshire Hospital for a patient who had contracted rabies whilst abroad and who has now sadly died.

“Our thoughts are with the family at this devastating time and out of respect for their privacy we will not be providing any further information. Staff who were involved with the patient’s care are aware of the situation and have had the appropriate support.

“There is no risk to other patients, visitors, or staff in relation to this patient. Human cases of rabies are extremely rare in the UK, and worldwide there are no documented instances of direct human to human transmission.”