Concerned police mount search to find missing man Michael who was last seen in Fir Vale, Sheffield
Michael, who is originally from the Kent area, went missing from the Fir Vale area of the city around 1pm today (Thursday, July 31).
South Yorkshire Police shared a public appeal a few moments ago, as part of efforts to find Michael.
A force spokesperson said: “He is described as a white man, who is 6ft 4ins tall, with short, sandy blonde hair.
“He was last seen wearing light blue shorts, a white shirt with a wolf image printed on the front and a black jacket.
“Officers are becoming concerned for Michael's welfare and want to speak to anybody who has seen him.
“Have you seen Michael? Do you know where he might be?”
Anyone who can help is asked to pass information to police by calling 101.
You can also report information to police online here.
Please quote incident number 434 of July 31, 2025 when you get in touch with them.
