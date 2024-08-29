Chesterfield Road crash: Car remains cordoned off after reportedly crashing into Sheffield estate agents

Alastair Ulke
By Alastair Ulke

Senior Reporter

Published 29th Aug 2024, 12:34 BST
Updated 29th Aug 2024, 12:42 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
A car remains cordoned off today after reportedly crashing into a Sheffield estate agents last night.

Emergency services attended the scene at the Reeds Rains Estate Agents at the corner of Olivet Road and Chesterfield shortly after 7pm on Wednesday, August 28.

Emergency services says no one was hurt after a car reportedly crashed into an estate agents on Sheffield's Chesterfield Road at around 7pm on August 28.Emergency services says no one was hurt after a car reportedly crashed into an estate agents on Sheffield's Chesterfield Road at around 7pm on August 28.
Emergency services says no one was hurt after a car reportedly crashed into an estate agents on Sheffield's Chesterfield Road at around 7pm on August 28. | UGC

A green 4x4-type vehicle was pictured off the road with multiple police officers gathered around.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Despite the reported presence of officers, an ambulance and a fire engine, South Yorkshire Police has confirmed today that no one was seriously hurt in the incident and had made no arrests, describing it as a “damage only collision.”

A resident told The Star the car was still at the scene as of this morning and had been fenced off.

Related topics:SheffieldTrafficPolice

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.