Chesterfield Road crash: Car remains cordoned off after reportedly crashing into Sheffield estate agents
Emergency services attended the scene at the Reeds Rains Estate Agents at the corner of Olivet Road and Chesterfield shortly after 7pm on Wednesday, August 28.
A green 4x4-type vehicle was pictured off the road with multiple police officers gathered around.
Despite the reported presence of officers, an ambulance and a fire engine, South Yorkshire Police has confirmed today that no one was seriously hurt in the incident and had made no arrests, describing it as a “damage only collision.”
A resident told The Star the car was still at the scene as of this morning and had been fenced off.
