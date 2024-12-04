Dramatic pictures show the scene of a crash which brought a Sheffield street to a standstill early this afternoon.

It is one of two police incidents which have been reported in Chapeltown today. Police have also been called out to Chapeltown this evening, after another, separate crash in Chapeltown this evening.

Picture shows a car on its side on Burnside Road, Chapeltown, early on Wednesday afternoon | Submited

These pictures show South Yorkshire Police and the Yorkshire Ambulance Service at an incident on Burncross Road, Chapeltown, Sheffield, which happened early this afternoon after what was described as a ‘multivehicle crash’

They also show a silver Volvo resting on its side, with the vehicle effectively standing on its drivers door side.

Emergency services on the scene inBurncross Road, Chapeltown after a crash early on Wednesday afternoon | Submitted

Police issued details of the incident earlier this afternoon, revealing that a 67-year-old man had been taken to hospital after the crash.

Officers said they were called to Burncross Road in Chapeltown, Sheffield, by the ambulance service at 1.55pm today (Wednesday, December 4, 2024).

A silver Volvo V70, a grey Volkswagen Golf, and a white Seat Ibiza had been reported as being involved in a collision.

Burncross Road was closed while emergency workers dealt with the scene.

Police said the man’s injuries are “not believed to be life-threatening or life-altering”.