Bellhouse Road incident: Shock as child taken to hospital with serious injuries after Sheffield collision

David Kessen
By David Kessen

Senior reporter

Published 8th Nov 2024, 10:51 BST
A child is in hospital with serious injuries after a collisions with a car on a street in Shiregreen, Sheffield.

South Yorkshire Police and the Yorkshire Ambulance Service were both sent to the scene yesterday, after they received an emergency call following the incident, early on Thursday evening.

A critical care paramedic was among those on the scene.

The incident happened at around 4.45pm , on Bellhouse Road, in Shiregreen, emergency services have confirmed.

A ambulance was sent to the scene after a collision on Bellhouse Road, Shiregreen. File picture shows an ambulance. Picture: David Kessen, National Worldplaceholder image
A ambulance was sent to the scene after a collision on Bellhouse Road, Shiregreen. File picture shows an ambulance. Picture: David Kessen, National World | National World

South Yorkshire Police said in a statement: “Yesterday (Thursday November 7) at 4.50pm we were called to a road traffic collision in Bellhouse Road, Sheffield.

“It is reported that the collision involved a silver Kia Sportage and a pedestrian.

“The pedestrian, an eight-year-old girl, was taken to hospital with serious injuries which are not believed to be life-threatening or life-changing, where she remains.”

The road was closed following the collision while emergency services carried out their work at the scene, but it was reopened at 7pm.

Yorkshire Ambulance Service are understood to have taken the injured youngster to Sheffield Children’s Hospital.

The service said in a statement: “We received an emergency call at 4.45pm yesterday (Thursday 7 November) to report a collision between a car and a child on Bellhouse Road, Sheffield.”

“An ambulance and a critical care paramedic were dispatched to the scene and one patient was conveyed to hospital.”

