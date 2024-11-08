A child is in hospital with serious injuries after a collisions with a car on a street in Shiregreen, Sheffield.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

South Yorkshire Police and the Yorkshire Ambulance Service were both sent to the scene yesterday, after they received an emergency call following the incident, early on Thursday evening.

A critical care paramedic was among those on the scene.

The incident happened at around 4.45pm , on Bellhouse Road, in Shiregreen, emergency services have confirmed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A ambulance was sent to the scene after a collision on Bellhouse Road, Shiregreen. File picture shows an ambulance. Picture: David Kessen, National World | National World

South Yorkshire Police said in a statement: “Yesterday (Thursday November 7) at 4.50pm we were called to a road traffic collision in Bellhouse Road, Sheffield.

“It is reported that the collision involved a silver Kia Sportage and a pedestrian.

“The pedestrian, an eight-year-old girl, was taken to hospital with serious injuries which are not believed to be life-threatening or life-changing, where she remains.”

The road was closed following the collision while emergency services carried out their work at the scene, but it was reopened at 7pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Yorkshire Ambulance Service are understood to have taken the injured youngster to Sheffield Children’s Hospital.

The service said in a statement: “We received an emergency call at 4.45pm yesterday (Thursday 7 November) to report a collision between a car and a child on Bellhouse Road, Sheffield.”

“An ambulance and a critical care paramedic were dispatched to the scene and one patient was conveyed to hospital.”