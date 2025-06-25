Police are appealing for information and witnesses after two teenagers were taken to hospital following a collision with a tram at the weekend.

On Sunday (June 22) at 4.16pm, emergency services were called to the scene of an incident where a tram had collied with two pedestrians at the Woodbourn Road junction with Staniforth Road, Attercliffe.

Ambulances raced to the scene and two youngsters, a 17-year-old boy and a girl, 15, were taken to hospital.

The 15-year-old is said to have suffered serious injuries and remains in hospital in a stable condition.

It is understood that at least one person was taken to hospital by air ambulance.

Police are now appealing for information and dashcam footage as they work to ascertain what happened.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “We're asking for anyone with dashcam or CCTV footage and anyone who was witness to the collision, to please get in touch. You can pass information to police online or by calling 101. Please quote incident number 652 of June 22, 2025, when you get in touch.

“Dashcam and CCTV footage can be submitted here: https://unitedkingdom1cpp-portal.digital-policing.co.uk/southyorks/appeal/appeal-for-witnesses-and-dashcam-following-tram-collision-in-sheffield.

“You can contact us online here: www.southyorkshire.police.uk/ro/report/ocr/af/how-to-report-a-crime

“Alternatively, if you prefer not to give your personal details, you can stay anonymous and pass on what you know by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers. Call their UK Contact Centre on freephone 0800 555 111 or complete a simple and secure anonymous online form at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.”

Officials from Supertram have been working with police and are assisting investigations.

A South Yorskshire Future Trams Ltd spokesperson added: “We can confirm that at approximately 16.15 on Sunday, June 22, there was a collision involving a tram and a pedestrian on Woodbourn Road.

“Emergency services were quick to attend the scene, and we remain in close contact with the police as we continue to support a full investigation into the circumstances of the incident. We would like to thank the emergency services for their swift and prompt response.”