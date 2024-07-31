Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The firm at the centre of a major Sheffield fire near which kept firefighters busy for most of Tuesday have revealed what was burning on the site.

The operator of the premises, Biffa, have now issued a statement after the fire which kept firefighters busy for most of yesterday.

South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue service were called the Biffa depot in the early hours of Tuesday morning, and spent most of the day fighting the blaze. They finally left the incident around 9.30pm last night.

Firefighters damp down at a recycling plant on Warren Street in Sheffield following a fire overnight at Biffa | National World

After getting the fire under control, the fire service remained at the scene for some time, damping down to prevent it from starting up again.

A temporary pipeline was set up by crews to pump water from the River Don to the site.

Biffa, which operates the site, today described the items which were burning as ‘commercial and industrial waste’, adding that there was no household waste.

They said in a statement: “We would like to thank the South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service who were on the scene swiftly.

“Thankfully, nobody was injured.

“We will be carrying out a full investigation into the cause of the fire.

“We would like to assure our customers that there will be no disruption to any collections within the Yorkshire network."

At one stage, the fire service had five fire engines and one aerial ladder platform at the site. This was reduced after the blaze was brought under control.