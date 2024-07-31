Attercliffe fire Sheffield: Recycling firm Biffa reveals what was burning in blaze near Attercliffe Road

David Kessen
By David Kessen
Published 31st Jul 2024, 08:38 BST
Updated 31st Jul 2024, 09:08 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
The firm at the centre of a major Sheffield fire near which kept firefighters busy for most of Tuesday have revealed what was burning on the site.

The operator of the premises, Biffa, have now issued a statement after the fire which kept firefighters busy for most of yesterday.

South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue service were called the Biffa depot in the early hours of Tuesday morning, and spent most of the day fighting the blaze. They finally left the incident around 9.30pm last night.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Firefighters damp down at a recycling plant on Warren Street in Sheffield following a fire overnight at BiffaFirefighters damp down at a recycling plant on Warren Street in Sheffield following a fire overnight at Biffa
Firefighters damp down at a recycling plant on Warren Street in Sheffield following a fire overnight at Biffa | National World

After getting the fire under control, the fire service remained at the scene for some time, damping down to prevent it from starting up again.

A temporary pipeline was set up by crews to pump water from the River Don to the site.

Biffa, which operates the site, today described the items which were burning as ‘commercial and industrial waste’, adding that there was no household waste.

They said in a statement: “We would like to thank the South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service who were on the scene swiftly.

“Thankfully, nobody was injured. 

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“We will be carrying out a full investigation into the cause of the fire.

“We would like to assure our customers that there will be no disruption to any collections within the Yorkshire network." 

Get Sheffield’s biggest stories as they’re happening - sign up for the new breaking newsletter

At one stage, the fire service had five fire engines and one aerial ladder platform at the site. This was reduced after the blaze was brought under control.

West Yorkshire firefighters were also involved in the response in support of local crews.

Related topics:FireSouth Yorkshire Fire and Rescue ServiceFire serviceWest YorkshireSkyDisruptionSouth Yorkshire Fire and Rescue

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.