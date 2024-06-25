Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Police are appealing for witnesses and information following a road traffic collision in Barnsley.

Police were called on Sunday (June 23) at 5.52pm to reports of a three-vehicle road traffic collision in Monk Bretton.

It is reported that a grey Volkswagen Polo, a white Volkswagen Polo and a grey Fiat Abarth 500 were involved in a collision on Rotherham Road, at the junction with Warwick Road.

Police, ambulance and fire services attended the scene.

A 26-year-old man was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries, where he remains in a critical condition.

Rotherham Road in Monk Bretton, Barnsley. A 26-year-old man has sustained life-threatening injuries and two others were hospitalised in a three car collision on Rotherham Road on Sunday, June 23. | Google

Two women, aged 23 and 27, were also taken to hospital.

A spokesperson for South Yorkshire Police said: “A 23-year-old woman was taken to hospital with serious injuries which are not thought to be life-threatening.

“A second 27-year-old woman was also taken to hospital with injuries which are not believed to be life-threatening or life-altering. They have both since been discharged.

“We are now asking for any witnesses to the collision or any motorists in the area around the time of the incident with dash cam or CCTV footage to come forward.”

You can report information to police through the online portal, via live chat or by calling 101 quoting incident number 735 of 23 June 2024.

Dash cam footage can be submitted to [email protected]