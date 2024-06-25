Doncaster Road Barnsley: Police incident as man found seriously injured on street by public
South Yorkshire Police are investigating the incident, and are trying to work out if the man was assaulted or hit by a car
He was found on Thursday evening on Doncaster Road, in Barnsley, and police are now appealing for information as they try to piece together what happened.
Police said in a statement: “We are appealing for information after a man was found seriously injured in Barnsley.
“A passer-by found a 51-year-old man with serious injuries on Doncaster Road, in front of Chapel Court at 6.44am on ThursdY, June 20.
“An ambulance was called and the man was taken to hospital, where he is receiving treatment”
“We responded to a call from the hospital at 1.30pm on Thursday and were informed that the man’s injuries suggest he may have been attacked or hit by a vehicle.”
They say enquiries are ongoing but are appealing for anyone who may have witnessed this incident or have any relevant information to come forward.
They are asking anyone with information to report it online on their website www.southyorkshire.police.uk/ro/report/ocr/af/how-to-report-a-crime/, or on their via live chat.
You can also call 101. Anyone who gets in touch is asked to quote incident number 434 of June 20.
Alternatively, you can provide information anonymously via independent charity Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111.
You can also contact Crimestoppers on their website.