Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A man is seriously injured in hospital after critical care paramedics were sent to the scene of a serious car crash on a major South Yorkshire road.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The man, who is aged in his 20s, was taken to hospital by the Yorkshire Ambulance Service crew after a collision between two cars which happened early this morning (Monday).

South Yorkshire Police and South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service were also called to the scene after the crash, which happened at 6.39am this morning, before the start of the traditional rush hour.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Police said today: “A red Ford Focus and a grey BMW 120D are reported to have been involved in a collision.

“The ambulance service attended and a 27-year-old man was taken to hospital with serious injuries.”

The incident happened on Doncaster Road, Darfield, Barnsley, which is also known as the A635.

Police added: “Doncaster Road was closed from the junction with Fitzwilliam Road and both vehicles have been recovered. The road has since reopened.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Yorkshire Ambulance Service said they received an emergency call at 6.40am to report of the collision.

They added: “Two ambulances, two team leaders and a critical care paramedic were dispatched to the scene and one patient was conveyed to Barnsley Hospital.”

Firefighters were also sent to the scene. They said the man did not have to be cut out out his car, but their crews made the scene safe.

Buses were diverted while the road was closed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The bus operator Stagecoach said its service x19 and 27 had been diverted on Snape Hill, Wombwell and Dearne Valley Parkway while Doncaster Road was closed.

It is the latest crash to cause injury on the roads of South Yorkshire.

In November it was revealed that over the last five years, 190 people have been killed in a road crash on South Yorkshire roads, and another 3,819 people have been seriously injured.

South Yorkshire’s Mayor, Oliver Coppard, said as part of a statement during Road Safety Week: “The number of deaths and serious injuries on South Yorkshire’s roads is far too high. “