A628 Woodhead Pass: Boy, 5, taken to hospital after crash on major road
The A628 Woodhead Pass was closed in both directions between the A6024 (Woodhead) and A57 (Hollingworth) due to a collision which occurred this morning, National Highways said.
A National Highways spokesperson has now confirmed the road has since reopened.
Emergency services were dispatched to the scene.
Derbyshire Constabulary said: “We were called to reports of a collision involving a Vauxhall Mokka and a Skoda Octavia close to Stone Row in Crowden at about 10am today.
“A five-year-old boy sustained a slight cut in the incident and was taken to hospital as a precaution.
“There was a road closure in place while we dealt with the incident. The road was reopened at about 12.30pm.”
Local diversions were arranged while the closure was in place, with motorists being advised to take alternative trans-pennine routes such as the A57 or the M62.
National Highways’ 24/7 contact centre team is also available to provide up to the minute information on 0300 123 5000.
