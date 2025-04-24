A628 Woodhead Pass: Boy, 5, taken to hospital after crash on major road

By Sarah Marshall

Crime and court reporter

Published 24th Apr 2025, 11:33 BST
A boy, aged five, was taken to hospital after a crash which closed the A628 between Sheffield and Manchester earlier.

The A628 Woodhead Pass was closed in both directions between the A6024 (Woodhead) and A57 (Hollingworth) due to a collision which occurred this morning, National Highways said.

A National Highways spokesperson has now confirmed the road has since reopened.

Emergency services were dispatched to the scene.

Derbyshire Constabulary said: “We were called to reports of a collision involving a Vauxhall Mokka and a Skoda Octavia close to Stone Row in Crowden at about 10am today.

“A five-year-old boy sustained a slight cut in the incident and was taken to hospital as a precaution.

“There was a road closure in place while we dealt with the incident. The road was reopened at about 12.30pm.”

The A628 Woodhead Pass was closed earlier after a crashThe A628 Woodhead Pass was closed earlier after a crash
The A628 Woodhead Pass was closed earlier after a crash | Google

Local diversions were arranged while the closure was in place, with motorists being advised to take alternative trans-pennine routes such as the A57 or the M62.

National Highways’ 24/7 contact centre team is also available to provide up to the minute information on 0300 123 5000.

