Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A man has lost his fight for life, days after he was seriously injured in a tragic crash between Rotherham and Sheffield.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

South Yorkshire Police have today confirmed that the man, who was injured on the A57 near Aston last Friday, sadly died on Wednesday, five days after suffering his serious injuries.

The 61-year-old had been taken to hospital after the crash. The road was temporarily closed while police and Yorkshire Ambulance Service personnel worked on the scene.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The crash was reported to have involved a silver Kia Rio car and a white Ford Transit van.

A man and a woman were taken to hospital with serious injuries after a collision on the A57. | Google

South Yorkshire Police said in a statement this morning: “The driver of the Kia, a 55-year-old woman, and the passenger of the same vehicle, a 61-year-old man, were both taken to hospital with serious injuries.

“Sadly, on Wednesday (20 November) the man died as a result of his injuries. His family are being supported by specialist officers.”

The collision, on Friday November 15 at 12.46pm, was reported to have involved the two-vehicles on the A57 between the junctions where the road meets the A618 Mansfield Road and the B6053 Chesterfield Road.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Police have today renewed appeals for information on the crash.

If you have dashcam footage, you can submit this here: https://unitedkingdom1cpp-portal.digital-policing.co.uk/southyorks/appeal/appeal-for-information-witnesses-and-footage-after-collision-on-a57-in-aston.

They are appealing for further information from members of the public who may have witnessed the collision or who may have relevant dashcam footage that could help with the investigation.

You can pass information on by calling 101.

Police ask that anyone who contacts them over the incident quotes incident number 395 of November 15, 2024.