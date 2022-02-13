Emergency on Yarlside Close, Parson Cross as fire breaks out on Sheffield estate

Three fire engines were sent out to an emergency on a Sheffield estate last night as a garage went up in flames.

By David Kessen
Sunday, 13th February 2022, 8:25 am

Firefighters were on the scene at Yarlside Close, in Parson Cross, within five minutes after the blaze took hold on the structure next to a house, and remained there for over an hour.

Crews from Elm Lane, Rivelin and Central fire stations were sent to the incident, which started at around midnight.

Two hosereels were used to put the fire out. No one was injured.

File picture shows Sheffield firefighters in action. Three fire engines were sent to a garage blaze in Parson Cross last night

