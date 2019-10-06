Electrical fire possible cause of evacuation at Sheffield’s Lyceum theatre, stage actor reveals
Sheffield’s Lyceum theatre was evacuated last night after what is thought to have been an electrical fire, a stage actor has revealed.
Hundreds of Sheffield theatre goers were evacuated part way through the last night of a six-day long run of the musical We Will Rock You shortly after 8pm on October 5.
Now Ian McIntosh, who plays Galileo in the hit show by Queen and Ben Elton, has revealed to fans that this could have been due to an electrical fire.
Read More
Posting on Twitter last night he said: “Probable electrical fire at the @SheffieldLyceum meant we had to cut the show 30mins into tonights performance. Gutted we couldn’t give the audience the Saturday night show they paid for.
“I hope you get reimbursed and we get to see you all when we are in @GrandTheatreLS1, Leeds!x”
Eyewitnesses said the fire alarm went off between scenes and someone appeared on the stage to ask them to leave.
The fire service say they sent three engines to the scene after smoke was reported in the theatre.
Customers were later told the show would not be restarting and they would be able to get a refund on their tickets on Monday morning.
South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue would not give further details at this time.