News you can trust since 1887
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
17 hours ago Police searching for Madeleine McCann to get extra funding
1 hour ago William Hill receives record fine of over £19 million
1 hour ago Five planets set to line up in night sky
1 hour ago What we know so far about Nashville school shooting
1 hour ago Elon Musk announces major shake-up to Twitter blue-tick
15 hours ago Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds announce 2023 UK tour

Edward Street fire Upperthorpe: Flats complex evacuated after blaze breaks out

A Sheffield block of flats had to be evacuated in the early hours after a fire broke out in the building.

David Kessen
By David Kessen
Published 28th Mar 2023, 08:13 BST
Updated 28th Mar 2023, 08:13 BST

South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service sent crews from three of its fire stations to the accommodation block on Edward Street, near Upperthorpe, after it received an emergency call at 12.30am on Sunday morning.

A spokesman for the fire service told The Star that the security team on site in the flats helped residents evacuate the property once the alarm had been raised. They are believed to have been out of the building by the time firefighters arrived to deal with the incident.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Firefighters from Central, Rivelin and Elm Lane fire stations were sent to the fire. The spokesman added: “The fire is believed to have started accidentally in a bathroom. The crews left the scene at 2.15am.”

Most Popular
A block of flats on Edward Street, Upperthorpe, had to be evacuated in the early hours of the morning after a fire broke out in the building. File picture shows firefighters attending a blaze in Sheffield.
A block of flats on Edward Street, Upperthorpe, had to be evacuated in the early hours of the morning after a fire broke out in the building. File picture shows firefighters attending a blaze in Sheffield.
A block of flats on Edward Street, Upperthorpe, had to be evacuated in the early hours of the morning after a fire broke out in the building. File picture shows firefighters attending a blaze in Sheffield.

He added there were no injuries recorded as a result of the fire.

South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue ServiceSheffield