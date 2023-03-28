A Sheffield block of flats had to be evacuated in the early hours after a fire broke out in the building.

South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service sent crews from three of its fire stations to the accommodation block on Edward Street, near Upperthorpe, after it received an emergency call at 12.30am on Sunday morning.

A spokesman for the fire service told The Star that the security team on site in the flats helped residents evacuate the property once the alarm had been raised. They are believed to have been out of the building by the time firefighters arrived to deal with the incident.

Firefighters from Central, Rivelin and Elm Lane fire stations were sent to the fire. The spokesman added: “The fire is believed to have started accidentally in a bathroom. The crews left the scene at 2.15am.”

A block of flats on Edward Street, Upperthorpe, had to be evacuated in the early hours of the morning after a fire broke out in the building. File picture shows firefighters attending a blaze in Sheffield.