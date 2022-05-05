Ecclesall Road South: Crew member injured after ambulance crashes into skip during early morning collision in Sheffield suburb

A crew member was injured early this morning when the ambulance they were travelling in crashed into a skip located in a Sheffield suburb.

By Sarah Marshall
Thursday, 5th May 2022, 12:59 pm

Police were called shortly after 5am this morning (Thursday, May 5) to reports that an ambulance had collided with a skip on Ecclesall Road South.

A police spokesperson said officers attended, and the road was closed until around 7.15am while recovery of the vehicle was arranged.

“One passenger, a member of the ambulance crew, received non-life threatening injuries in the collision,” they added.

