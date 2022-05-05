Police were called shortly after 5am this morning (Thursday, May 5) to reports that an ambulance had collided with a skip on Ecclesall Road South.
A police spokesperson said officers attended, and the road was closed until around 7.15am while recovery of the vehicle was arranged.
“One passenger, a member of the ambulance crew, received non-life threatening injuries in the collision,” they added.