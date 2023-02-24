Ecclesall Road roundabout: Police cordon in place in Sheffield after car is destroyed in crash and blaze
The remains of a crashed and burned out car can be seen on the Ecclesall Road roundabout in Sheffield this morning after an overnight incident.
By Alastair Ulke
24 minutes ago
Updated 24th Feb 2023, 8:29am
The mangled and charred wreckage of the car lies at the junction of Moore Street and St Mary’s Gate at the Ecclesall Road roundabout.
Police officers are at the scene and an investigation is under way.
Traffic can pass by on the roundabout but the approach to St Mary’s Gate from Moore Street is blocked off.
South Yorkshire Police have been contacted.