Ecclesall Road re-open after early morning crash in Sheffield
Ecclesall Road in Sheffield is re-open again after a car overturned in an early morning crash.
By Claire Lewis
Friday, 28 June, 2019, 10:04
Emergency services were alerted to a Volkswagen Golf on its side between the junctions of Rustlings Road and Greystones Road just after 7am.
A 21-year-old man, who was driving the car, was trapped in the vehicle and had to be cut free by firefighters.
He was taken to hospital by ambulance.
South Yorkshire Police urged motorists to avoid the area earlier but the road has since re-opened.