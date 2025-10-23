Ecclesall Road cyclist: Police give update on teenage cyclist Daniel Wild four months after horror crash
Daniel Wild, aged 16, suffered significant head injuries when he was involved in a collision with a car and then a lorry on Ecclesall Road at Banner Cross on Thursday, June 26.
Now police say he has been discharged from hospital and is continuing his recovery at home.
The youngster was cycling towards Hunters Bar when he was involved in a collision with a black Volkswagen Golf and then a heavy goods vehicle.
An air ambulance attended and landed in nearby Endcliffe Park. Medics from the helicopter travelled with the boy by road ambulance to the Northern General Hospital.
Five weeks after the accident he was still critical but stable in hospital.
In October, almost four months on from the crash, his family announced he was out of intensive care and doing well in his recovery and rehabilitation.
Now he is home.
A fundraiser set up by friends of the Wild family to pay towards the costs of supporting the youngster has raised £13,780 from 602 donations.