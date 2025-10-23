Ecclesall Road cyclist: Police give update on teenage cyclist Daniel Wild four months after horror crash

David Walsh
By David Walsh

Business Editor

Published 23rd Oct 2025, 12:42 BST
Updated 24th Oct 2025, 05:54 BST
Scene of serious collision on Ecclesall Road, Sheffield
A teenage cyclist has been discharged from hospital after a horror crash on a main road into Sheffield.

Daniel Wild, aged 16, suffered significant head injuries when he was involved in a collision with a car and then a lorry on Ecclesall Road at Banner Cross on Thursday, June 26.

Now police say he has been discharged from hospital and is continuing his recovery at home.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Daniel Wild suffered significant head injuries when he was involved in a collision with a car and a lorry on Ecclesall Road at Banner Cross on Thursday, June 26, 2025placeholder image
Daniel Wild suffered significant head injuries when he was involved in a collision with a car and a lorry on Ecclesall Road at Banner Cross on Thursday, June 26, 2025 | David Walsh

The youngster was cycling towards Hunters Bar when he was involved in a collision with a black Volkswagen Golf and then a heavy goods vehicle.

An air ambulance attended and landed in nearby Endcliffe Park. Medics from the helicopter travelled with the boy by road ambulance to the Northern General Hospital.

Five weeks after the accident he was still critical but stable in hospital.

Sign up today to get all of the latest news headlines from Sheffield and South Yorkshire, with The Star’s free daily newsletter

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

In October, almost four months on from the crash, his family announced he was out of intensive care and doing well in his recovery and rehabilitation.

Now he is home.

A fundraiser set up by friends of the Wild family to pay towards the costs of supporting the youngster has raised £13,780 from 602 donations.

Related topics:Ecclesall RoadFamilySheffieldHospital
News you can trust since 1887
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice