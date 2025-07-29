Residents in a care home placed into special measures following a damning Care Quality Commission (CQC) inspection have been moved by Barnsley Council.

Eboracum House, on Park Grove, near to Barnsley’s popular Locke Park, was visited by inspectors in May.

The establishment is a residential care home in a detached building with a large garden that provides personal care for up to 18 people, with 16 living there at the time of the watchdog’s visit.

Previous inspections in 2023 and 2021 had rated the service as ‘requires improvement’, however another inspection this year was spurred along by notifications that one person using the service had sustained a ‘serious injury’.

A care home in Barnsley has been blasted by the CQC in its latest inspection, which identified cases where people ‘did not receive their medicines as prescribed’. | Google

The report says that since the last inspection, the service had ‘deteriorated’, discovering failures in medication management and infection prevention and control, with the assessment pointing out ‘serious concerns’ around care plans, which lacked detail, and cases where people ‘did not receive their medicines as prescribed’.

The establishment received an ‘inadequate’ rating - the lowest the CQC can hand out - and was placed into special measures.

Now, Barnsley Council has confirmed that the home is being taken over by a new provider and that residents are being transferred.

Councillor Jo Newing, Cabinet Spokesperson for Adults and Communities, said: “In Barnsley, we are committed to ensuring that every resident receives safe, high-quality care. Following the CQC decision, we made the difficult decision to end our contract with the home to safeguard the wellbeing of the residents.

“Our teams supported each resident and their families with care and compassion, helping them to transition safely to alternative accommodation that meets their needs. We understand how unsettling changes like this can be and are grateful for the cooperation of all those involved during this period.

“We are now aware that Eboracum House is being taken over by a new care provider who is working to bring the home back into use in the future. We welcome their plans and will continue to monitor the local care market to ensure that all services in Barnsley uphold the standards of dignity, respect, and excellence our residents deserve.”