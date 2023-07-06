Two men who subjected their victim to a vicious and 'appalling' attack on a busy Sheffield city centre street in the early hours of the morning have walked away from court with suspended sentences.

The group attack involving a number of men, including defendants Muneer Hassan and Mohammed Jama, took place on Rockingham Street, off West Street, at approximately 3.30am on November 25, 2021.

During a hearing held on June 30, 2023, prosecuting barrister, Katherine White told Sheffield Crown Court that officers were notified that 'a male was being assaulted by a group of males,' adding that the entirety of the incident was captured on CCTV (closed-circuit television).

"In respect of the defendant Jama, the footage shows he kicks the complainant to the back of the head, punches him to the head numerous times, kicks him to the back...smacks the complainant to the cheek with the back of his hand," Ms White said.

She continued: "In respect of the defendant Hassan, he punches the complainant to the head while he is on his knees, proceeds to punch him a number of further times to the head and face, kicks him to the back. At one stage, he places his hand on the complainant's shoulder, before showering him with six punches to the back of the head.

Ms White said a number of members of door staff working at the nearby West Street bar, Molly Malones were alerted to the incident by the sound of 'shouting and screaming' coming from the area, and came out to Rockingham Street where they saw the group attack.

Bouncers working on nearby West Street bar, Molly Malones came out to Rockingham Street where the assault took place after hearing shouting and screaming

Police officers were subsequently called out to the scene, and having been informed of the CCTV monitoring - both of the incident and the males involved - were able to arrest Hassan and Jama, both aged 23, in the hours following the incident.

A third defendant was also arrested, and charged, over the incident and he is to be sentenced at a later date.

Ms White said the complainant refused to provide a victim personal statement to the court.

Hassan, of Clayton Close, Manchester and Jama, of Normanton Gardens, Burngreave, Sheffield were initially charged with violent disorder in relation to the incident, but both defendants subsequently entered guilty pleas to the charge of affray, which were accepted by the Crown Prosecution Service.

Ms White told the court that Jama was of previous good character, but Hassan has a conviction for causing GBH, an offence carried out in Manchester on February 6, 2022, when he was on police bail for Rockingham Street assault.

She told the court that Hassan, and a second male, attacked a lone-man in the early hours of the morning, grabbing him by the head and pushing him in to a wall, and punching him.

Hassan was sentenced to 32 months' custody for the offence at Manchester Crown Court on August 25, 2022.

Clare Ashcroft, representing Hassan, said that until fairly recently her client was 'not only a law-abiding citizen but a hard-working individual with promise' and someone who 'was very family-orientated'.

She added: "That changed when he was taken away from his family and friends, and taken to Somalia by his mother."

Jama and Hassan were sentenced at Sheffield Crown Court (pictured), during a hearing held on Friday, June 30, 2023

Ms Ashcroft said Hassan has 'taken on board' the effect custody has had upon him, and now wants to turn his life around when he is released, after which he hopes to return to education.

Defending Jama, Francis Edusei told Judge Sarah Wright that his client had been working but his contract had recently come to an end.

Judge Wright told Mr Edusei she believed Jama had a realistic prosect of rehabilitation, and she was therefore minded to deal with him through a requirement to complete unpaid work.

She sentenced Jama to eight monts custody, suspended for 12 months, and told him to complete a 15-day rehabilitation activity requirement and 120 hours of unpaid work. Hassan received a sentence of six months custody, suspended for 12 months.

