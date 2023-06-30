Sheffield man threatened partner's brother with imitation gun over family feud

A 41-year-old man who threatened his partner's brother with an imitation hand gun in a row over a family feud has walked away from Sheffield Crown Court with a suspended sentence.

In the run-up to defendant Ian Goldstraw threatening the complainant - the brother of Goldstraw's partner - with an imitation gun on August 14, 2022, a feud had broken out between 'certain sections of the family,' prosecuting barrister Allan Armbrister told Sheffield Crown Court.

Mr Armbrister continued: "It led to the complainant being thrown out of his mother's address. That caused problems between the defendant and the complainant."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A sentencing hearing held on June 29, 2023 was told how the escalating tension between Goldstraw and the complainant resulted in an 'exchange of obscentities' between the pair over text messages, including one in which Goldstraw threatened to 'break the complainant's jaw'.

Mr Armbrister said the complainant subsequently accused Goldstraw, of Wordsworth Avenue, Parson Cross, Sheffield, of being 'a crackhead,' and Goldstraw responded by saying 'you will die if you carry on'.

The complainant blocked Goldstraw's number following that exchange, but at around 10.45pm on August 16, 2022, the complainant was at home when he heard 'a smashing sound', the court heard. He subsequently found that something had been thrown through a window at the property.

Mr Armbrister told the court: "There was an exchange between the defendant and the complainant. In effect, the defendant says: 'Come out here, come to the end of the road, and I'm going to end your life'."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The court heard how the complainant, and a woman he was with, soon noticed Goldstraw was in possession of a 'handgun which was about eight inches in length'.

Goldstraw brought an imitation firearm to the home of the complainant

"It clearly wasn't discharged but it was in the possession of the defendant at that time," Mr Armbrister said.

Goldstraw, aged 41, was arrested a short time later, and was subsequently charged with possessing an imitation firearm with intent to cause fear of violence, which he pleaded guilty to at an earlier hearing.

In a statement read to the court, the complainant said he suffers from mental health issues, and has 'deteriorated' as a result of what he 'has been through'.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The complainant also described how he has spent months being unable to sleep and 'watching out of the windows' out of fear, in the wake of the incident.

Defending, Ian West said Goldstraw had been on remand since the date of this offence 10-and-a-half months ago, which, he suggested, is the equivalent of a 21-month prison sentence.

Addressing Judge Michael Slater, Mr West continued: "I'm going to urge Your Honour that rather than imposing an immediate custodial to consider the imposition of a suspended sentence."

Mr West told the court that since his last prison sentence in 2016, Goldstraw had completely changed his 'lifestyle', after the imposition of that sentence proved to be a 'turning point' for him, and made him realise he needed to 'get his life in order'.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Having got his life in a stable position, he's done his best to throw all of that good work over the last six years away. His sole wish is to get out of custody, as soon as Your Honour's public duty allows," said Mr West.

Sentencing Goldstraw, Judge Slater told him: "This understandably must have been a very frightening experience for the two complainants, whatever the background behind it all."