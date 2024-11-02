Duchess Road: Road closed in both directions & traffic delays building in Sheffield neighbourhood after crash

By Sarah Marshall

Crime and court reporter

Published 2nd Nov 2024, 14:54 BST
A Sheffield road is reportedly closed in both directions this afternoon, following a road traffic collision.

The crash is believed to have taken place on Duchess Road, a short distance from Sheffield city centre, earlier this afternoon (Saturday, November 2, 2024), with disruption first reported at around 2pm.

Reports suggest the road is closed in both directions, from A61 Queens Road to East Bank Road.

Motorists travelling in the area are currently facing delays, as a result of the closure.

South Yorkshire Police has been contacted for more information.

