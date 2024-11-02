Duchess Road: Road closed in both directions & traffic delays building in Sheffield neighbourhood after crash
A Sheffield road is reportedly closed in both directions this afternoon, following a road traffic collision.
The crash is believed to have taken place on Duchess Road, a short distance from Sheffield city centre, earlier this afternoon (Saturday, November 2, 2024), with disruption first reported at around 2pm.
Motorists travelling in the area are currently facing delays, as a result of the closure.
South Yorkshire Police has been contacted for more information.