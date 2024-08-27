Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Two roads in a Sheffield neighbourhood are currently closed, following a road traffic collision in the area.

Dryden Road and Southey Hill in the Southey Green area of Sheffield are both currently closed, as a result of the crash | SYP

Dryden Road and Southey Hill in the Southey Green area of Sheffield are both currently closed, as a result of the crash.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said on X, formerly known as Twitter: “Buses are being diverted and those using the transport network are urged to follow @TravelSYorks.

“We will update you as soon as possible.”

The force has been asked to provide more information on the collision.