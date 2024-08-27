Dryden Road, Southey Hill, Southey Green: Crash leads to police closing roads in Sheffield neighbourhood
Two roads in a Sheffield neighbourhood are currently closed, following a road traffic collision in the area.
Dryden Road and Southey Hill in the Southey Green area of Sheffield are both currently closed, as a result of the crash.
A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said on X, formerly known as Twitter: “Buses are being diverted and those using the transport network are urged to follow @TravelSYorks.
“We will update you as soon as possible.”
The force has been asked to provide more information on the collision.
