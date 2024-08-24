Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Police are still searching for a wanted man with links to Sheffield, after he allegedly escaped lawful custody and absconded from Rotherham General Hospital.

Michael Holmes is said to have absconded from Rotherham General Hospital at around 9.41pm on Friday, August 2, 2024.

South Yorkshire Police has been asking for the public’s help to find him since August 5, and he is still wanted today (August 23) - more than two weeks on.

Anyone who sees Holmes should call 999.

A force spokesperson said: “We are asking for your help to find wanted man Michael Holmes.

“Holmes, 33, is wanted for escaping lawful custody and on recall to prison after absconding from Rotherham General Hospital at 9.41pm on August 2.

“This follows a reported incident of aggravated burglary in which a vehicle was reportedly stolen.

“Holmes, who has links to the Sheffield area, is described as white, around 5ft 9ins tall, and of a medium build. He has cropped brown hair and a stubbled beard.

“Have you seen him or know where he might be?

“If you see Holmes, please call us immediately on 999. If you have any other information that could help us find him, please call 101 or get in touch online via our website.”

You can report information via the force’s online portal here: https://www.southyorkshire.police.uk/ro/report/ocr/af/how-to-report-a-crime/.

When you get in touch, please quote investigation number 14/140013/24.

If you wish to submit information anonymously, please contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on freephone 0800 555 111.

You can also complete a simple and secure anonymous online form at Crimestoppers-uk.org.