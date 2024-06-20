Dronfield railway station: Tragedy as person is hit by train dies
All emergency services, including two air ambulances, were called to Dronfield Railway Station yesterday evening (June 19) after the collision at around 10pm.
British Transport Police have now confirmed there was nothing paramedics could do and a person was pronounced dead at the scene. Officers say they are treating it as a “non-suspicious incident.”
Witnesses say two air ambulances landed in nearby Cliffe Park and several fire engines were spotted racing to the station.
An X user and deeply affected member of staff who was on the train at the time, @Coastway_Will, wrote online today: “Last night will go down as one of the hardest in my career. Very sadly, we hit a person on our way back home. The emergency services, MOM and traincrew did an excellent job despite the tough circumstances.
“Please let it be known, you're not alone.”
When life is difficult, Samaritans are here – day or night, 365 days a year. You can call them for free on 116 123, email them [email protected], or visitwww.samaritans.org to find your nearest branch.
In 2022, UK charity Samaritans launched the Small Talk Saves Lives to encourage members of the public to trust their gut instinct if they think they see someone having a crisis and know that reaching out with small talk or even asking simple questions can break a chain of negative thoughts.
In partnership with Network Rail and British Transport Police, it aims to empower the public to act to prevent suicide on the railways and other settings.
It reminds people that they already know how to start a conversation and that suicide is preventable through a simple act of making small talk.
The message is, if you think somebody might need help, trust your insights and start a conversation.
A little small talk and a simple question like 'Hello what’s the time?' or ‘Hi, where can I get a coffee?’ can be all it takes to interrupt someone's suicidal thoughts and help set them on the journey to recovery.
You don’t need special training to help – you just need to trust your intuition that someone is in trouble and start a conversation.
If you don’t feel comfortable speaking to the person yourself, tell a member of staff or a police officer. Samaritans has been working with Network Rail and BtP and there are 25,000 trained railway employees across the UK in suicide prevention – or call 999 in an emergency.
